Sharada Navratri 2020 Wishes and Images for Friends and Family

Sharada Navratri 2020 in India begins on 17 October and the ninth day will be on 25 October. | (Photo: iStock)

The nine-day-long Hindu festival of Navratri, during which Goddess Durga is worshipped in each of her nine forms. Navratri starts on 17 October this year and the ninth day will be on 25 October.

Poojas and havans are performed in Hindu households during all nine days of Navratri to welcome and appease the goddess. People observe fasts and the deity is offered fruits, bhog, prasad and flowers. Several rituals are observed to pay respects to the Goddess.

Goddess Durga is worshipped through these nine days. Navratri holds great importance in the Hindu religion. Each day is dedicated to worshipping a manifestation of the Goddess.

