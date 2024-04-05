Shani Trayodashi 2024 Date and Time: Puja Muhurat, Tithi, Rituals & Significance

Know everything about Shani Trayodashi 2024
(Image: iStock)
Shani Trayodashi is also known as Shani Pradosh. It holds great religious and astrological importance in Hinduism. It is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra. Pradosh is observed twice a month during the waxing and waning phases of the moon based as per the Hindu calendar.
When Pradosh falls on a Saturday, it is known as Shani Trayodashi. This day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Shani. It is believed that fasting on Trayodashi brings relief from mental agitation, clarity of thought and correction of lunar afflictions. Lord Shiva is believed to grant the wishes of his devotees, while childless couples tend to receive blessings for offspring. Let's know the date, timings, rituals and significance of Shani Trayodashi
This year Shani Trayodashi will be observed on Saturday, 6 April 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timing to observe the fast is :
Pradosha Puja Muhurat- 6:42 pm to 8:58 pm (duration of 2 hours 16 minutes).
Trayodashi Tithi- 10:19 am onwards on 6 April 2024 till at 6:53 am on 7 April 2024
Shani Trayodashi is also known as Shanivar Trayodashi. It holds significant importance in Hindu culture, primarily due to its association with the planet Saturn (Shani). In Southern part of India, Shani Trayodashi is celebrated with great enthusiasm and reverence. People offer their prayers to Lord Shani to seek relief from all kinds of sufferings and karmic burdens they have accumulated in their past lives. Lord Shani is often regarded as the lord of Karma and Justice and is worshipped to alleviate the effects of Shani Saadhe Saati, Shani Maha Dasha, and Shani Dhaiya.
Devotees believe that by worshipping Lord Shani along with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this auspicious day, they receive blessings for happiness, wisdom, knowledge, and the fulfilment of wishes. Rituals, prayers, and religious activities are performed to honor Lord Shani and seek his divine grace.
According to religious beliefs, Saturn is a devout follower of Lord Shiva. Therefore, by performing effective remedies involving Lord Shiva and Saturn on Shani Trayodashi, devotees believe they will receive the auspicious blessings of both deities.
Devotees wake up before sunrise, then take a bath and put on clean clothes.
Devotees need to ensure that the house, especially the puja room, is cleaned.
They need to place the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in the puja room and worship them by lighting a diya, and offering flowers and sweets.
During worship, devotees are to face towards the northeast direction.
Devotees perform the puja during the period of Pradosh, which is the Sandhya Kaal (evening time).
Worshippers also fast on this day, eating only fruits. If they are hungry, they eat sattvik fruits seasoned with rock salt or sendha namak.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)