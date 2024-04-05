Shani Trayodashi 2024 Date and Time: Puja Muhurat, Tithi, Rituals & Significance

Shani Trayodashi is also known as Shanivar Trayodashi. It holds significant importance in Hindu culture, primarily due to its association with the planet Saturn (Shani). In Southern part of India, Shani Trayodashi is celebrated with great enthusiasm and reverence. People offer their prayers to Lord Shani to seek relief from all kinds of sufferings and karmic burdens they have accumulated in their past lives. Lord Shani is often regarded as the lord of Karma and Justice and is worshipped to alleviate the effects of Shani Saadhe Saati, Shani Maha Dasha, and Shani Dhaiya.

Devotees believe that by worshipping Lord Shani along with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this auspicious day, they receive blessings for happiness, wisdom, knowledge, and the fulfilment of wishes. Rituals, prayers, and religious activities are performed to honor Lord Shani and seek his divine grace.

According to religious beliefs, Saturn is a devout follower of Lord Shiva. Therefore, by performing effective remedies involving Lord Shiva and Saturn on Shani Trayodashi, devotees believe they will receive the auspicious blessings of both deities.