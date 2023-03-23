Shaheed Diwas 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Martyr’s Day Messages, and WhatsApp Status

Shaheed Diwas or Martyr's Day is observed on 23 March every year.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Shaheed Diwas, popularly known as Martyr's Day, is observed on 23 March, every year. Shaheed Diwas 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, 23 March. This day is observed to recognise and honour the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, who fought for the independence of India from British rule and lost their lives. On this day, we should remember our freedom fighters and honour their sacrifices for the independence of our country. We are free because of them.
Shaheed Diwas or Martyr's Day is celebrated in a grand manner in India. Every year, on 23 March, special parades, debates, poetry sessions, and essay competitions are organised all over the country. Today's youth should be educated about the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. These programmes help to make people aware of the martyrs of our country.
On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, we should get together and celebrate the courage of our freedom fighters who constantly fought for our independence.
Happy Martyr's Day to all the citizens of India. Because of our brave freedom fighters, today we can walk freely so we must remember them.
Let's pray for our martyrs and their families as they are the ones who give us so much strength and courage. Wishing everyone a Happy Shaheed Diwas.
On the occasion of Martyr's Day, I am sending my warm wishes to you and your family. Let's remember our freedom fighters who died for the nation and honour their sacrifices.
"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit." – Bhagat Singh
"Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birth right of all." – Bhagat Singh
"I am such a lunatic that I am free even in jail." – Bhagat Singh
"I am full of ambition and hope and charm of life. But I can renounce everything at the time of need." – Bhagat Singh
"Labour is the real sustainer of society." – Bhagat Singh
"People get accustomed to the established order of things and tremble at the idea of change. It is this lethargic spirit that needs be replaced by the revolutionary spirit." – Bhagat Singh
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)