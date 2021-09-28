Shaheed Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary 2021: Quotes and Images

Bhagat Singh, one of the greatest revolutionaries and freedom fighters was born on 28 September 1907. He was born at Lyallpur, western Punjab, India (now in Pakistan).

Bhagat Singh became a part of Indian independence movement at a very young age. Other than participating in various acts of resistance against British rule in India, he also contributed as a writer and editor for Punjabi and Urdu language newspapers. His revolutionary ideas were becoming immensely popular during the freedom struggle, which was seen as a threat by the empire.

Eventually, the British sentenced him to death along with his fellow revolutionaries, Rajguru and Sukhdev, and disposed off their bodies secretly. This move by the empire made these young freedom fighters even more popular and their names, immortal.

They were hanged for the murder of British police officer JP Saunders.