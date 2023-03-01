Self-Injury Awareness Day 2023 Date: History, Significance, and More

Self-Injury Awareness Day is observed every year on 1 March. The day is celebrated to create awareness among people about the harmful effects of self-harm.

Self-injury or self-harm is a serious and often misunderstood behaviour that involves intentionally harming one's own body. Self-injury includes cutting, burning, scratching, hitting, hair pulling, and more.

People often see self-injury as a way to cope with overwhelming emotions or to feel a sense of control over their lives. However, it is a wrong perception, self-injury is a dangerous behaviour that can lead to serious physical and emotional harm.

Individuals who engage themselves in the act of self-injury must seek professional help and support.