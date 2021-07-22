Sawan 2021: Start and End Dates of Shravan Month, Important Fasting Days

Sawan Month 2021 will begin from 25 July.
(Photo: iStock)
The month Sawan is almost around the corner. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and holds a special significance in Hinduism. The month is also known as the month of Shravan.
Devotees of Lord Shiva consider this month very auspicious and observe it with full enthusiasm and devotion.
Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, falls during the month of July-August. People keep fasts during this month and along with Lord Shiva, they also worship Goddess Parvati for better, more peaceful and prosperous life.
Lakhs of devotees go to Kanwar Yatra (pilgrimage) every year to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. However this year, the yatra has been cancelled in the view of Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the Hindu calendar, the month of Sawan comes immediately after the full moon of the month of Ashadha. This year, the full moon of Ashadh is falling on 24 July. It will be followed by the month of Sawan which will begin from Sunday, 25 July. It will end on Sunday, 22 August.
Therefore, 26 July will be the first Monday of Sawan month, while the last Monday will fall on 16 August.
First Sawan Monday - 26 July 2021
Second Sawan Monday - 2 August 2021
Third Sawan Monday - 9 August 2021
Fourth Sawan Monday-16 August 2021
