Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary 2024: Inspiring Quotes On Her 145th Birthday

1. "A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice.”

2. "We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action."

3. "When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today because my right is justice. If you are stronger, you have to help the weaker boy or girl both in play and in the work."

4. "I say it is not your pride that you are a Madrasi, it is not your pride that you a brahmin, it is not your pride that you belong to south India, it is not your pride that you are a Hindu, that it is your pride that you are an Indian."

5. "She is twin-born with primal mysteries, and drinks of life at Time's forgotten source.”

6. “To quench my longing I bent me low

By the streams of the spirits of Peace that flow

In that magical wood in the land of sleep.”

7. "Sense of justice is o­ne of the most wonderful ideals of Islam, because as I read in the Qur'an I find those dynamic principles of life, not mystic but practical ethics for the daily conduct of life suited to the whole world."

8. "I am not ready to die because it requires infinitely greater courage to live."

9. "Oh, we want a new breed of men before India can be cleansed of her disease"