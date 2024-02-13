Happy Basant Panchami 2024: Wishes, Quotes; Date, History, Significance & More

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami or Shri Panchami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated on the first day of spring every year. It is also the time when the preparations for Holi celebrations begin, which is the start of spring and the holiday season. This festival is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Saraswati, who is worshipped as the representative of learning, creativity, and music. It is also a day to celebrate with friends and family by eating and sharing.

Basant Panchami is a significant festival in India, and it is a time to come together and celebrate with friends and family. The festival has a long history and tradition, and it is an important part of the Hindu calendar.