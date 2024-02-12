Saraswati Puja 2024: Date, Puja Timings, History, Rituals, and How To Celebrate

Saraswati Puja 2024 date and puja muhurat are mentioned here for interested people.
(Photo: iStock)
Saraswati Puja 2024: Saraswati Puja, also known as Vasant/Basant Panchami or Shri Panchami, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the spring and the arrival of Holi. It is celebrated on the first day of spring, the fifth day of Magha, and the festival has a long history and tradition of celebrating with flowers and food.
This year, Saraswati Puja will be celebrated on Wednesday, 14 February 2024.
The festival has a deep spiritual significance for a variety of reasons, including the fact that it is the time when the Hindu community comes together to worship the goddess Saraswati.
The festival is also a way to honour the god of love, Kama, who is said to have interrupted Lord Shiva in the middle of a deep meditation after the death of his wife Sati.
Saraswati Puja will be celebrated on 14 February, this year. The auspicious timings of Basant Panchami 2024 are as follows:
Vasant Panchami Muhurat – 07:01 AM to 12:35 PM
Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment – 12:35 PM
Panchami Tithi Begins – 02:41 PM on 13 February 2024
Panchami Tithi Ends – 12:09 PM on 14 February 2024.
Yellow is the most important colour of the festival, representing the knowledge, creativity, and music that Goddess Saraswati is associated with.
People are encouraged to wear yellow clothes and rise early on Saraswati Puja to worship the goddess. As part of the puja, flowers and sweets are offered to the goddess, and hymns and mantras are also chanted in her honour.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)