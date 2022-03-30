Navratri 2022: Fasting Rules for the Devotees

There are two main Navratris celebrated by the Hindus in a year- Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri. While Chaitra Navratri is celebrated at the cusp of Summer and Spring, Sharad Navratri is celebrated in Autumn.

Chaitra Navratri is usually celebrated around the months of March and April while Sharad Navratri is celebrated around October-November. This year Chaitra Navratri will start on 2 April 2022.

Hindus will celebrate it with full fervor while they fast and pray to Goddess Durga and ask for her blessings. Few people observe fast for the entire 9 days whereas others might fast for the first two or last days of Navratri.

No matter for how many days you observe the fast, there are certain rules one should follow. Let's have a look at the fasting rules of Navratri.