5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Green Tea

According to research, green tea is the most consumed beverage after water and the type of green tea depends on the levels of oxidation of green tea. Green tea is made from unoxidized leaves and is one of the least processed types of tea. It contains the most antioxidants and beneficial polyphenols.

Green tea has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese and Indian medicine to control bleeding, heal wounds, aid digestion, and improve heart health and mental health. According to MedicalNewsToday, it also has a positive effect on weight loss, liver disorders, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, etc.

Let's know a few benefits of green tea in detail.