Republic Day 2023 Parade: When & Where To Watch the Live Telecast on 26 January

Republic Day 2023 Parade: When and Where To Watch the Ceremony Online.
(Photo: Qamar Sibtain/ IANS)
Republic Day 2023 Parade Live Telecast: The 74th Republic Day will be celebrated tomorrow, on 26 January 2023. People are excited to witness the grand Republic Day Parade 2023 both offline as well as online.
The Republic Day parade will be held at Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, in New Delhi and President Murmu will raise the national flag at 7:30 am.
This year, the Republic Day parade will commence at 10 am and the programme will be broadcasted live on all news channels and radio stations. Millions of Indians will be able to witness the grand Republic Day ceremony 2023 at their homes.
President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other top leaders will join the Indian Army, Delhi Police, and others to walk on the Kartavya Path.
The Republic Day Parade 2023 will be held on 26 January 2023. The parade will start at 10:30 am in which Indian Army officials, Indian Navy, Delhi Police, Indian Air Force, and others will march on the Kartavya Path, New Delhi.
The live telecast of R-Day parade will be available on all the news channels of India.
Here's the full schedule of the Republic Day Parade 2023 that will be held tomorrow on 26 January 2023.
National Flag unfurling ceremony at 7:30 am by the President Droupadi Murmu.
Republic Day Parade 2023 will start at 10:30 am at the newly constructed Kartavya Path.
Presentation of state tableaux at the end of the R-Day parade.
A beating retreat ceremony on 29 January 2023 to mark the end of Republic Day celebrations.
The live streaming of the R Day parade and programmes will be available on the Doordarshan TV channel, YouTube, and Twitter.
