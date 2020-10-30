Rare Blue Moon to be Visible on 31 October on Halloween

The last time such a phenomenon happened was 1944 and the next one will be in 2039!

This year’s Halloween will be more spooky than usual, with the majority of the world already wearing masks, and people will also witness a Blue Moon on Saturday, 31 October. The last time such a phenomenon happened was 1944 and the next one will be in 2039!!

A Blue Moon occurs about seven times every 19 years. The Blue Moon on Halloween is the second full moon after 1 October.

The Blue Moon on Halloween night will appear near the red planet Mars. If you are lucky, you may be able to see it if the skies are clear and the pollution levels are low.

Halloween traditionally originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. The evening before was known as All Hallows Eve and after known as Halloween.