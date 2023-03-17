Ramadan Calendar 2023: First Roza Likely on 23 March; Sehri & Iftaar Timings

Every year, prior to the start of Ramadan, a Ramadan calendar is issued by different Muslim parties. This year, Dargah chief Hazrat Maulana Subhan Raza Khan (Subhani Miyan) and Sajjadanshin Mufti Ahsan Raza Qadri (Ahsan Miyan) have released the Ramadan calendar 2023 in which the Sehri and Iftar timings are mentioned precisely.

According to Dargah's senior Mufti Salim Noori Barelvi, "Apart from Jantri, Markazi Rehane Millat calendar has also been issued in which the dates of the year-long Muslim festivals and the major Urs across the country have also been shown."

The Ramadan calendar 2023, also mentions timings of Roza, Iftar, Eid Namaz, Sadqa-e-Fitr, Makruat Roza, Namaz-e-Taraweeh, and other important details.

As per Nasir Qureshi, Media in-charge, the Markazi Rehan Millat Calendar will be shared with other Muslim followers and scholars who reside abroad via social media and post.

Check out the full Ramadan Calendar 2023 below including Sehri and Iftar timings.