Ramadan Calendar 2023: First Roza Likely on 23 March; Sehri & Iftaar Timings
Ramadan Calendar 2023: Check out the Sehri and Iftar timings below for the entire month.
The holy month of Ramadan is about to begin soon. This is an important month for Muslims and is celebrated with enthusiasm and grandeur. During this month, Muslims observe fasts from dawn to dusk, offer prayers, recite the holy Quran, do charity, and refrain from doing things that may affect their fasts directly or indirectly.
This year, Ramadan 2023 is expected to start from 23 or 24 March 2023. People will have to keep a fast of almost 14 hours. On the first day of Ramadan 2023, the duration of the fast may be almost 13 hours 27 minutes while as on the last day of Ramadan the duration of fast will be approximately 14 hours 12 minutes.
Ramadan Calendar 2023: Check Details Here
Every year, prior to the start of Ramadan, a Ramadan calendar is issued by different Muslim parties. This year, Dargah chief Hazrat Maulana Subhan Raza Khan (Subhani Miyan) and Sajjadanshin Mufti Ahsan Raza Qadri (Ahsan Miyan) have released the Ramadan calendar 2023 in which the Sehri and Iftar timings are mentioned precisely.
According to Dargah's senior Mufti Salim Noori Barelvi, "Apart from Jantri, Markazi Rehane Millat calendar has also been issued in which the dates of the year-long Muslim festivals and the major Urs across the country have also been shown."
The Ramadan calendar 2023, also mentions timings of Roza, Iftar, Eid Namaz, Sadqa-e-Fitr, Makruat Roza, Namaz-e-Taraweeh, and other important details.
As per Nasir Qureshi, Media in-charge, the Markazi Rehan Millat Calendar will be shared with other Muslim followers and scholars who reside abroad via social media and post.
Check out the full Ramadan Calendar 2023 below including Sehri and Iftar timings.
|Date
|Sehri Timing
|Iftar Timing
|24-Mar-23
|04:49
|6:29 PM
|25-Mar-23
|04:48
|6:30 PM
|26-Mar-23
|04:46
|6:30 PM
|27-Mar-23
|04:45
|6:31 PM
|28-Mar-23
|04:44
|6:31 PM
|29-Mar-23
|04:43
|6:32 PM
|30-Mar-23
|04:42
|6:32 PM
|31-Mar-23
|04:41
|6:33 PM
|01-Apr-23
|04:39
|6:34 PM
|02-Apr-23
|04:37
|6:35 PM
|03-Apr-23
|04:36
|6:36 PM
|04-Apr-23
|04:35
|6:37 PM
|05-Apr-23
|04:33
|6:37 PM
|06-Apr-23
|04:32
|6:38 PM
|07-Apr-23
|04:31
|6:39 PM
|08-Apr-23
|04:30
|6:39 PM
|09-Apr-23
|04:28
|6:40 PM
|10-Apr-23
|04:26
|6:40 PM
|11-Apr-23
|04:25
|6:41 PM
|12-Apr-23
|04:23
|6:43 PM
|13-Apr-23
|04:22
|6:44 PM
|14-Apr-23
|04:21
|6:44 PM
|15-Apr-23
|04:20
|6:44 PM
|16-Apr-23
|04:19
|6:44 PM
|17-Apr-23
|04:18
|6:45 PM
|18-Apr-23
|04:17
|6:46 PM
|19-Apr-23
|04:16
|6:46 PM
|20-Apr-23
|04:15
|6:47 PM
|21-Apr-23
|04:14
|6:47 PM
|22-Apr-23
|04:12
|6:47 PM
