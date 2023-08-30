Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023 Wishes: Messages, Greetings, Quotes, & WhatsApp Status

Raksha Bandhan 2023 wishes, quotes, and messages to share with your siblings.
(Photo: iStock)
The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread called rakhi around the wrists of their brothers and pray for their happiness and longevity. The brothers in turn offer gifts to their beloved sisters and promise to protect them always.
This year, Raksha Bandhan 2023 will be celebrated on 30 August. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we have curated some wishes, messages, greetings, and quotes for you to share with your siblings to make them feel special and loved.
On this Raksha Bandhan, I promise to protect you always dear sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023.
You my brother are my strength, my happiness, and my confidante. Greetings of Raksha Bandhan 2023.
Raksha Bandhan is a very special festival for me because you are my brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
Among all the sisters of the world, you my baby sister are the best. I wish you many many happy returns of the Raksha Bandhan festival.
I could not have asked for a better sister than you. You are lovely, amazing, loving, and beautiful. Happy Raksha Bandhan dear sister.
You may be faraway from my sight, but you are always close to my heart. Happy Rakhi 2023 dear brother.
If God ever grants me a wish, I will ask for you to be my brother always. Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhaiya.
Sisters are the precious gifts from God. I will always love you my sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023.
The bond between siblings is always special, and no one can ever break it. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together. [Sam Levenson].
I may fight with my siblings. But once you lay a finger on them, you’ll be facing me. [Abby Slater].
Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet. [Vietnamese Proverb].
Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other. [James Patterson].
The advantage of growing up with siblings is that you become very good at fractions. [Robert Brault].
The power of a sibling who knows everything about you, who knows the family you grew up in, who carries half your genes - there's nothing quite like that. [Jeffrey Kluger].
We shared parents, home, pets, celebrations, catastrophes, secrets. And the threads of our experience became so interwoven that we are linked. I can never be utterly lonely, knowing you share the planet. [Pam Brown].
What brothers say to tease their sisters has nothing to do with what they really think of them. [Esther M. Friesner].
Your brother and sister, if you have them, are the brother and sister you know best. They may not be the ones you like the best. They may not be the most interesting, but they are the closest and probably the clearest to you. [James Salter].
Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form. [Jeffrey Kluger].