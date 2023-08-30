Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023 Wishes: Messages, Greetings, Quotes, & WhatsApp Status

The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread called rakhi around the wrists of their brothers and pray for their happiness and longevity. The brothers in turn offer gifts to their beloved sisters and promise to protect them always.

This year, Raksha Bandhan 2023 will be celebrated on 30 August. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we have curated some wishes, messages, greetings, and quotes for you to share with your siblings to make them feel special and loved.