Puthandu 2023: Know Date, Significance, Rituals & Celebrations of Tamil New Year

Puthandu is an auspicious festivals of the Tamils and it is an important celebration in Tamil Nadu. The people celebrate it with great enthusiasm and passion. To be very specific, this festival is celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month called Chitterai, which serves as the Tamil New Year. Thus this festival also marks the beginning of new year. As per the Tamil Calendar, if the Sankranti falls between sunrise and sunset, that day is celebrated as New Year's Day but when it occurs after sunset, the next day is celebrated as Puthandu.

It is quite obvious by now that Puthandu holds great significance among Tamil people and people also believe that it is a day when Lord Indra descended to earth to ensure peace and serenity and that Lord Brahma initiated the establishment of the universe. Now let's know the date, significance, rituals and how the festival is celebrated.