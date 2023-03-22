Happy Cheti Chand 2023 Wishes: Sindhi New Year Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

Happy Cheti Chand 2023 Wishes, Massages, Greetings, and Quotes To Share With Loved Ones.
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Cheti Chand or Sindhi New Year or Jhulelal Jayanti is observed by the Sindhi community. The festival marks the beginning of the Sindhi New Year and is celebrated annually. The exact date of Cheti Chand varies every year and the festival is generally recognized on the basis of moon sighting or local calendar.
This year Cheti Chand is celebrated today on 22 March 2023. According to Hindus, the Cheti Chand festival is observed on the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha.
We have curated some wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings of Cheti Chand or Sindhi New Year that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Jhulelal Jayanti 2023.
Cheti Chand is the beginning of a new year. May this new year bring you lots of happiness and prosperity. Happy Sindhi New Year 2023.
May the Jhulelal bestow you with peace, harmony, and abundant success in your life. Happy Cheti Chand 2023.
The new year reminds us to let go the bad things and start afresh. May this year be full of positivity and contentment for you. Happy Cheti Chand and Sindhi New Year 2023.
On this occasion of Jhulelal Jayanti, may Jhulelal give you enough strength to cross all the hurdles in your life and shine as brightest star. Happy Cheti Chand 2023.
Cheti Chand is a festival of happiness and joy. Let us enjoy the feasts and spent some good time with our loved ones to make this occasion a memorable one. Happy Sindhi New Year 2023.
Forget the sadness and let go the negativity of past. New year means new beginnings so let us focus on the bright side of life and cherish every good moment. Happy Cheti Chand 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)