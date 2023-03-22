Happy Cheti Chand 2023 Wishes: Sindhi New Year Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

Cheti Chand or Sindhi New Year or Jhulelal Jayanti is observed by the Sindhi community. The festival marks the beginning of the Sindhi New Year and is celebrated annually. The exact date of Cheti Chand varies every year and the festival is generally recognized on the basis of moon sighting or local calendar.

This year Cheti Chand is celebrated today on 22 March 2023. According to Hindus, the Cheti Chand festival is observed on the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha.

We have curated some wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings of Cheti Chand or Sindhi New Year that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Jhulelal Jayanti 2023.