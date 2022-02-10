Promise Day 2022: Date, Significance, Images & Quotes

Promise Day 2022: Date, Significance, Images and Quotes
Promise Day is the fifth day of the Valentines week wherein people in love make promises to each other. In 2022, Promise Day will be celebrated on 11 February 2022.
Promises when made truly can be everything for the other person. They can make a bond even stronger between two people. This is so because promises showcase the strength of the relationship two people share.
Thus, without further ado, let's dive right into the best wishes, quotes, images, messages, WhatsApp statuses, and more you can use on Promise Day 2022.
Thank you for always being besides me and never breaking any of your promises. I love you! Happy Promise Day
I promise that I will do everything in my power to make you happy and make this relationship work! Happy Promise Day, my love!
I promise to never let you go my love! Happy Promise Day
On this Promise Day,
I promise I’ll always be there to hold your hand,
When sorrows come and miseries land.
I promise to never leave you alone in this world…
Happy Promise Day!
I promise you all the happiness
and love in this world, which you truly deserve.
I will take good care of you
and make our bonds stronger.
Happy Promise Day!
I Promise to
Love you
Admire you
Respect you
Take care of you
Throughout my life
Happy Promise day, my love!
