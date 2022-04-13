Pohela Boishakh 2022 Date: Everything About Bengali New Year 1429

Poila Boishakh 2022 is on 15 April 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
The Bengali New Year, also known as Poila Boishakh (Pohela Boishakh), is decided according to the lunisolar calendar, which is entering this year in 1429.
Bengalis in India and all over the world celebrate Bengali New Year with a lot of grandeur. They wear new clothes, visit temples, and spend time with their loved ones on this day.
It is to be noted that the Bengali calendar begins with Boishakh or Baisakh. It coincides with the harvest season and hence the name of Bengali New Year is Poila Boishakh.
Poila Boishakh is also extremely famous in Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, the date for Poila Boishakh is fixed. It is celebrated on 14 April every year.
Everybody sends wishes to each other during this festival and spends quality time with each other.
This festival is also considered a big day for the business community in Bengal. They celebrate the new year by praying to God and seeking his blessings before beginning the new year.
It is important to note that Poila Boishakh 2022 is on Friday, 15 April 2022 in India, everybody should remember this date.
Poila Boishakh is extremely important for every Bengali. Everybody is eagerly looking forward to celebrating it this year.
Now that the date is confirmed, everybody can start preparing for the festival as it is knocking on our doors.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)