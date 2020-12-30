New Year 2021 Wishes in Advance: Quotes, Images, Cards & Greetings
Advance New Year 2021 Wishes for friends and family
December is a month full of excitement. It’s the time of many festivities, good food, year-end get-togethers and, of course, the time to say goodbye to yet another year.
With Christmas and New Year’s Eve so close by, people around this time get together with their family and friends and celebrate with gifts and wishes. So, here are some images, wishes and greetings on this New Year, which can make this celebration even more special.
The New Year’s greetings start a few days prior to 1 January. To wish your friends, family and relatives on New Year’s in advance, check below the advance New Year’s wishes in Hindi and English.
New Year 2021 Quotes, Greetings and Wishes in Advance
My New Year’s Resolution Is To Be More Optimistic By Keeping My Cup Half-Full With Either Rum, Vodka, Or Whiskey.
Drop the last year into the silent limbo of the past. Let it go, for it was imperfect, and thank God that it can go.
Wishing you a better and fulfilling tomorrow as the dawn of New Year approaches. Have an enjoyable one!
When the midnight bells ring, Let them signify new and better things in our lives, Let them signify a fulfillment of all the most beautiful dreams, Let them signify a year of faith and courage. Wishing you a very joyous Year!
May you have a heart of courage, a mind of will and may you get whatever you desire always at you will. Happy New Year.
Here is a wishing that the coming year is a glorious one that rewards all your future endeavors with success
