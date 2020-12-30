New Year Gifts 2021: Boost Your NY Resolutions with These Ideas

With a tumultuous year coming to an end, it is important to start the next year with new hope and dreams. On the occasion of new year’s eve, people spend time with their loved ones and celebrate the onset of a fresh year.

With rising cases of COVID-19 in India, it is still important to follow social distancing and not crowd in public spaces. It’s best to celebrate this new year’s eve at home where you can celebrate with your family members.

As you go around announcing your new year’s resolution, presenting a gift can help your family member start the new year with greater excitement and motivation to fulfil their goals.

Here are some simple new year 2021 gift ideas for your family and friends: