Navratri 2021 Start and End Date: When is Shardiya Navratri?

Shardiya Navratri is a Hindu festival which is celebrated from the first day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashvin month, according to the Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, it usually falls during the month of September-October. It is a nine-day-long festival. The word Navratri translates to nine nights.

Navratri is one of the most important and celebrated festivals in India. Devotees of Goddess Durga celebrate this festival with utmost devotion and fervour.

All nine days are dedicated to nine different avatars of goddess Durga.