Navratri 2021 Start and End Date: When is Shardiya Navratri?

Start and end date of Shardiya Navratri 2021
(Photo: PTI)
Shardiya Navratri is a Hindu festival which is celebrated from the first day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashvin month, according to the Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, it usually falls during the month of September-October. It is a nine-day-long festival. The word Navratri translates to nine nights.
Navratri is one of the most important and celebrated festivals in India. Devotees of Goddess Durga celebrate this festival with utmost devotion and fervour.
All nine days are dedicated to nine different avatars of goddess Durga.
7 October, Day 1 – Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja
8 October Day 2 – Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja
9 October , Day 3 – Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja; Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat
10 October , Day 4 – Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan
11 October , Day 5 – Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja
12 October , Day 6 – Saptami, Kalaratri Puja
13 October , Day 7 – Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami
14 October , Day 8 – Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami
15 October , Day 9 – Vijay Dashami, Durga Visarjan
