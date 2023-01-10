National Youth Day 2023: Theme, History, & Significance of Rashtriya Yuva Diwas

National Youth day is celebrated on 12 January every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. He is considered one of the great thinkers and religious leaders of all time.

Swami Vivekananda’s ideologies have been a driving force for our country's youth and he is always remembered for his important contributions to moving the country and society on a new and emerging path. He was a devout follower of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and always believed in the power and potential of the youth.

Due to his significant contributions and reason to inspire the youth, his birthday has been celebrated as the National Youth Day in India and on this occasion let's know the theme, history, and significance of this day.