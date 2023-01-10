National Youth Day 2023: Theme, History, & Significance of Rashtriya Yuva Diwas

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019National Youth Day 2023: Theme, History, & Significance of Rashtriya Yuva Diwas

The theme for national youth day 2023 is yet to be announced.
Shivangani Singh
Lifestyle
Published:

Happy National Youth Day 2023

(Photo: iStock)

National Youth day is celebrated on 12 January every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. He is considered one of the great thinkers and religious leaders of all time.

Swami Vivekananda’s ideologies have been a driving force for our country's youth and he is always remembered for his important contributions to moving the country and society on a new and emerging path. He was a devout follower of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and always believed in the power and potential of the youth.

Due to his significant contributions and reason to inspire the youth, his birthday has been celebrated as the National Youth Day in India and on this occasion let's know the theme, history, and significance of this day.

National Youth Day 2023: Theme

The theme for National Youth Day 2023 has not been announced. The theme for National Youth Day is generally decided by the government of India with an aim to inspire and motivate young people to participate in social service, education, and environmental protection.

National Youth Day 2023: History

The Government of India first celebrated the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda as National Youth Day on 12 January 1984. Since then, the day has been observed as National Youth Day throughout the country.

The Government’s main goal behind the decision was to produce a brighter life for the nation by encouraging the youths to take inspiration from the life and contributions of Swami Vivekananda to arouse the eternal vitality of adolescents while also enhancing the nation’s economy.

National Youth Day 2023: Significance

This day is celebrated in several states in India by organizing a variety of festivities like a two-day event named ‘Mission Bhartiyam’ and ‘Basti Yuvo Mahotsav’ in UP to educate and inspire India’s youth.

On National Youth Day in India, individuals from all across the country participate in different educational and cultural activities with the aim to promote national togetherness and peace.

Moreover, Ramakrishna Math and Mission observes National Youth Day with grandeur and the followers of Swami Vivekananda meditate, arrange devotional programs, and conduct nightly prayers to make the day special.

