National Energy Conservation day 2022: Date, Theme, Quotes, Posters

1. “Our dependence on fossil fuels amounts to global pyromania, and the only fire extinguisher we have at our disposal is renewable energy.” - Hermann Scheer

2. “Fire made us human, fossil fuels made us modern, but now we need a new fire that makes us safe, secure, healthy and durable.” - Amory Lovins

3. “The truth is, as most of us know, that global warming is real and humans are major contributors, mainly because we wastefully burn fossil fuels.” - David Suzuki

4. "A true conservationist is a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers, but borrowed from his children." - John James Audubon

5. "I feel more confident than ever that the power to save the planet rests with the individual consumer." - Denis Hayes

6. "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed." - Mahatma Gandhi

7. "Nature provides a free lunch, but only if we control our appetites." - William Ruckelshaus

8. "What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another." - Chris Maser

9. "Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better." - Albert Einstein