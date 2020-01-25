National Voters Day 2021: Slogans, Photos and Inspiring Quotes

Happy 11th National Voters Day 
Happy 11th National Voters Day Slogans, Photos and Inspiring Quotes | (Photo Courtesy: Quint)

National Voters Day will be celebrated for the 11th time in India on 25 January 2021. National Voters Day is celebrated to aware people of their voting rights and make more people contribute to the electoral political process in the country, mostly the newly eligible generation.

The Election Commission of India was founded on 25 January in the year 1950. Therefore, in the year 2011, during the rallies in the government campus, a union cabinet meeting was held, chaired by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who accepted the Law Ministry's proposal to enact this day.

This day signifies the importance of voting and selecting the leader with the maximum votes, who will in future help in developing a particular area and solve the issues of the common people. Every year a theme is decided, according to which the events are planned and various competitions are held in many institutions. National Voters Day 2020 theme is ‘Electoral Literacy For Stronger Democracy’. On the occasion of this day, here are some slogans, photos and inspiring voting quotes.

11th National Voters Day Slogans

  1. To vote is to exist
  2. One vote can rock the boat
  3. Envision your future. Vote.
  4. Vote. It’s What Keeps Us Free.
  5. Reverse The Trend. Apathy Can’t Solve Problems.
  6. Vote As If Your Life and Country Depends On It.
  7. Vote it’s what keeps us free
  8. It is a simple addition to your morning routine

National Voters Day Famous and Inspiring Quotes

“Bad officials are elected by good citizens who don’t vote”
George Jean Nathan
“Every election is determined by the people who show up”
Larry J. Sabato
“The ballot is stronger than the bullet”
Abraham Lincon
“We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”
Thomas Jefferson
“Voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this country and this world.”
Sharon Salzberg
“The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all.”
John F. Kennedy
“Voting is the most precious right of every citizen, and we have a moral obligation to ensure the integrity of our voting process.”
Hillary Clinton
“Democracy is not just the right to vote, it is the right to live in dignity.”
Naomi Klein
“By voting, we add our voice to the chorus that forms opinions and the basis for actions.”&nbsp;
Jens Stoltenberg
“A man without a vote is a man without protection.”&nbsp;
Lyndon B. Johnson&nbsp;

National Voter Day Photos

National Voters Day 2020
National Voters Day Photos
National Voters Day Pictures
National Voters Day Images

Published: 25 Jan 2020,07:51 AM IST
