National Voters Day 2021: Slogans, Photos and Inspiring Quotes

National Voters Day will be celebrated for the 11th time in India on 25 January 2021. National Voters Day is celebrated to aware people of their voting rights and make more people contribute to the electoral political process in the country, mostly the newly eligible generation.

The Election Commission of India was founded on 25 January in the year 1950. Therefore, in the year 2011, during the rallies in the government campus, a union cabinet meeting was held, chaired by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who accepted the Law Ministry's proposal to enact this day.

This day signifies the importance of voting and selecting the leader with the maximum votes, who will in future help in developing a particular area and solve the issues of the common people. Every year a theme is decided, according to which the events are planned and various competitions are held in many institutions. National Voters Day 2020 theme is ‘Electoral Literacy For Stronger Democracy’. On the occasion of this day, here are some slogans, photos and inspiring voting quotes.