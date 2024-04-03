National Vitamin C Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, Activities, and Events

National Vitamin C Day 2024: National Vitamin C Day is observed on 4 April, every year. This day is dedicated to highlighting the importance of vitamin C and its benefits for human health. Vitamin C is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a vital role in the immune system. It helps in fighting infections, reducing the risk of heart disease, and improving overall health.

National Vitamin C Day is set to be observed on Thursday, this year. Get ready to observe the day by learning more about the benefits of this vitamin.