National Statistics Day 2021: Theme & Significance

A theme is decided every year for National Statistics Day. It is usually about topics of national importance. The main objective is to to spread awareness about the significance of that topic/ theme.

The theme for this year's National Statistics Day is Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)- 2 (End Hunger, Achieve Food Security and Improved Nutrition and Promote Sustainable Agriculture). It is an issues of national importance. Therefore, the government has chosen it as the theme of National Statistics Day 2021.

According to United Nations, the primary target of SDG Goal-2 is to "end hunger and ensure access by all people, in particular the poor and people in vulnerable situations, including infants, to safe, nutritious and sufficient food all year round," by 2030.