National Skipping Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Ways To Celebrate

National Skipping Day is observed on 24 April every year. This day is dedicated to promoting physical activity among children and it is celebrated by organizing various events and activities that involve skipping exercises. It is a day dedicated to promoting physical activity among children and celebrating the benefits of skipping exercises. This day encourages kids to get involved in various events and activities that involve skipping, fostering a love for physical activity and helping them stay healthy and fit.

So far, there have been no specific guidelines or rules for skipping, but it has been a part of traditional physical education activities for decades. Know the history, significance and celebration ideas for National Skipping Day 2024.