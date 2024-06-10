National Red Rose Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate

National Red Rose Day 2024: National Red Rose Day is celebrated on 12 June, in the US to pay tribute to the red rose, the most iconic symbol of love and romance. The day also marks the beginning of summer, which is when the rose flowers typically bloom.

National Red Rose Day 2024 will be observed on Wednesday. You can celebrate it in your way by gifting roses to your friends and family. This is a versatile flower that can make anybody feel special.