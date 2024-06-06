National Donut Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate Here

National Donut Day 2024: Know the history and importance of the event.
(Photo: iStock)
National Donut Day 2024: National Donut Day is celebrated on 7 June. This year, the event will be observed on Friday. This day is significant as it celebrates the military significance of doughnuts in World War I. Donuts were first served to the soldiers by a doctor in the military who wanted to boost their morale.
Anybody who loves donuts should celebrate this day in their way. They should inform others about the day and spend it together. You can make donuts at home and distribute them among others.
In the early days of World War I, when the soldiers were risking their lives on the battlefield, a doctor in the military named Morgan Pett used his initiative to raise morale among the soldiers by giving them each a doughnut. It was a simple gesture that had a profound impact on the soldiers' mental well-being.
These efforts were greatly appreciated by the soldiers, who called the volunteers "doughnut dollies." The Salvation Army soon started raising funds for the organization through its doughnut sales. This tradition continues today, with many groups using National Donut Day to raise funds for their charitable purposes.
The history of the doughnut itself dates back to the United States in the mid-19th century. The first record of a deep-fried doughnut being used to treat colds and scurvy dates back to the early 19th century.
The doughnut was originally made with walnuts and brown sugar and was later filled with chocolate, cream, and strawberry flavor.
In 1921, Adolph Levitt, an inventor, created a device that allowed for the mass production of doughnuts. The innovation caught on, and by 1934, the doughnut had become a staple of American cuisine. Today, a wide variety of doughnuts are available in different forms and flavors, and the day is celebrated with gusto.
Here are some interesting activities you can try to celebrate National Donut Day 2024 with your loved ones:
Make Donuts at Home
On National Donut Day, you can try to make donuts at home and spend the event. Share your donuts with friends and family and spread happiness. You can followdifferent recipes online and make tasty donuts for your loved ones on this special day.
Donate
You can donate donuts and other food items on this day. Give donuts to the underprivileged and feed them. You can also help different groups and organisations that work with the armed forces. This is a great day for donation and you should be kind to others.
Visit a Cafe
You can either visit a newly opened cafe in your locality or visit your favourite store that is famous for selling delicious donuts. Help their business grow by taking your friends and family. Inform others about a cafe by posting on your social media platforms.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
