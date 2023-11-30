National Computer Security Day 2023: History, Significance, and How To Celebrate

National Computer Security Day 2023 history is stated here for interested readers.
National Computer Security Day is celebrated every year on 30 November. It is important to note that this year, the day will be observed on Thursday. We observe this day to draw the attention of people towards the importance of computer security. As the world is getting more advanced technologically, it is important to stay focused on computer security. Cyberattack threats are one of the major problems and we should find ways to tackle it to protect our personal information.
We save all of our important documents online and the chances of misusing them are high. It is important to note that cyber-attack threats affect every aspect of our lives, starting from bank accounts to personal credentials. National Computer Security Day focuses on measures to keep our information safe online. We should celebrate the day.
Before observing National Computer Security Day 2023 on the scheduled date, one must know its history and importance. You must read till the end to know the important details about this day.
On 2 November 1988, researchers at Cornell University spotted an unknown virus affecting their computer system. Within four hours of discovery, the virus affected several other university systems and it was known as the 'Morris worm’.
On 14 November, the Software Engineering Institute (SEI) under Carnegie Mellon University created the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT).
Then, it was decided that National Computer Security Day would be celebrated on 30 November, so that people could talk more about computer security.
The US Department of Homeland Security and CERT joined together in 2003, to launch the National Cyber Awareness System.
Computers play a very important role in our lives. We save our data on our computers, expecting it to be safe. However, cybersecurity breaches put our information at stake and we should look for ways to stop them.
This day is an opportunity to remind ourselves to safeguard our computers to protect data, assets, and other information. You should take part in activities that stress cybercrime and how it has increased with the advancement in technology.
