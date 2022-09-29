World Maritime Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Posters
Share these posters, and images on the occasion of World Maritime day 2022
World maritime is celebrated on the last Thursday of every September and this year world maritime day 2022 will be celebrated on 30 September. This day is celebrated to recognize the contribution of the people who work in the maritime industry. The English word ‘maritime’ originated from the Latin word ‘maritimus,’ meaning 'of the sea.’
The day helps recognize and raise awareness about the role of seafarers, service agents, and marine officials. The sea life is also challenging due to the long working hours and their sacrifice of being away from home.
World Maritime Day 2022: Theme
The theme for world maritime day 2022 is ‘New technologies for greener shipping’. This theme has been chosen with an aim to promote a green transition of the maritime industry into a sustainable future. It focuses to raise awareness about the significance of a sustainable maritime industry and the necessity to rebuild a better and more sustainable one after the pandemic.
World Maritime Day 2022: Images & WhatsApp Status
World Maritime Day 2022: History
It was in 1948 that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) was founded to look after the business and operations in the shipping sector. The IMO's role is to look after technological collaboration, environmental regulation, and legal recourse, and ensure safety for every member of the workforce.
The first World Maritime Day was celebrated on 17 March 1978 to celebrate the establishment of the IMO Convention.
World Maritime Day 2022: Significance
IMO’s top priorities for the upcoming years are:
Promotion of sustainable shipping and marine development.
Development and implementation of international standards covering several issues to support IMO.
Providing the institutional framework required for a green and sustainable global maritime transportation system.
Looking after the issues like energy efficiency, new technology, and innovation.
Promoting maritime education and training, maritime security, maritime traffic management, and the development of maritime infrastructure.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
Topics: World Maritime Day 2022 Maritime
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.