National Kickball Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate

National Kickball Day 2024: National Kickball Day is celebrated on 17 April, every year. This year, the event is scheduled to be observed on Wednesday. Everyone should observe the day and spread awareness about the importance of sports.

This day is dedicated to the widely popular game of kickball, which is played by teams and individuals moving a rubber ball to and from a hole in the wall. The game is played on a field with three bases, a pitcher pile, and a home plate.