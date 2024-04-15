National Orchid Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, Celebration, and Events

National Orchid Day 2024: National Orchid Day is observed on 16 April, every year. The day is dedicated to honouring and cherishing the memory of loved ones. It is a time to reflect on the beauty and fragrance of orchids, which are a popular variety of flowering plants.

People are gearing up to observe National Orchid Day this year on Tuesday. You should spend the day with your loved ones and gift them orchids to make the event memorable.