Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Spoke About Olympics, Handlooms and Water Conservation

In PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, 25 July, he started with talking about the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo.

"Every athlete has had to struggle, they have worked hard for a long time. They are not just going to the Games for themselves, but to make the country proud. They have to win over people's hearts and make everyone in the nation feel proud. I want to urge the citizens of our country to not increase pressure on our athletes, rather you need to motivate them," the Prime Minister said.

Spekaing about the need to promote handlooms in the country, he specifically referred to the Bhunkar community and their production of Khadi. "Please buy handloom products from rural areas," he said, adding that the #MyHandloomMyPride be used while doing so.

"We have to move forward with the message, Nation First Always First," he said.