National Frozen Food Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, and Everything To Know

The popularity of frozen foods has also helped to reduce food waste by minimizing the amount of food that gets wasted during transportation and storage.

National Frozen Food Day is an opportunity to appreciate the benefits of frozen foods and to encourage people to make use of this healthy and convenient option. It is also a day to celebrate the industry that operates by providing a range of frozen food products to consumers.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).