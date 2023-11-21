World Television Day 2023: Quotes, History, Significance, and Wishes To Share

World Television Day 2023: Know the history of television here.
World Television Day is observed on 21 November, every year. Television plays a crucial role in our lives and our homes are incomplete without it. It is a source of entertainment and information that enriches our lives. Celebrating World Television Day is important because it helps people understand the history and importance of this electronic device. We get to know what's happening around the world via this device in real-time. It has undergone a lot of development.
People across the globe celebrate World Television Day and speak about its importance in our lives. One should note that this year we will celebrate the day on Tuesday, 21 November. Television has been through a lot of innovation ever since its inception. Today, we see this device in everyone's home and we cannot do without it.
As we are gearing up to observe World Television Day on the scheduled date, one must know its history and importance. You can also share a few unique messages with your close ones on this day.
The first electric television was introduced in 1927 by Philo Taylor Farnsworth. He was an American inventor who made the television. Later, in 1996, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) officially announced that World Television Day would be celebrated on 21 November, every year.
On World Television Day, we get to know the exact importance of this device. People conduct debate shows and informative programs.
On this day, people take part in the activities organised by various groups to talk about the role of television. They speak about the innovation and changes that took place in television. Without the television, we would be unaware of a lot of crucial information and events happening around the globe.
Let's take a look at a few World Television Day quotes you can share with your friends and family:
We cannot imagine our lives without a television. Happy World Television Day 2023 to everyone.
Television is not only a source of entertainment but also informs us about important events around the globe. Understand its role this World Television Day.
Understand the advantages of a TV and use it for your betterment. Wishing you a Happy World Television Day.
TV was one of the biggest accomplishments in broadcasting and multimedia. Learn about its enhancement through the years.
