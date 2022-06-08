National Best Friend Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status

Know all about National Best Friend Day 2022
We can't survive in this world without our friends. We need them in hours of stress and moments of happiness. Today, on 8 June 2022, therefore, we celebrate these friendships on the occasion of National Best Friend Day.
National Best Friend Day is celebrated on 8 June every year to celebrate and cherish the friendships in our lives. So, today is the chance to show your best friend how much you love them.
Someone becomes a friend for a reason and then a best friend is the cherry on the cake. Best friends are there for you more than the average friend. They are the ones who believe in you, support you, and lift you up irrespective of the time and situation. They know you well inside out.
Celebrate National Best Friend Day with quotes, wishes, messages, greetings, and WhatsApp status.
“There’s not a word yet for old friends who’ve just met.” – Jim Henson
"Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything." – Muhammad Ali
“Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
"Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them." – Anna Taylor
“The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” – Elisabeth Foley
“A friend is the one who comes in when the whole world has gone out.” – Grace Pulpit
“There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.” – Thomas Aquinas
Best Friends are more than friends
Best Friend day is celebrated on 8 June every year
Happy National Best Friend Day
Best friends are here to share laughter, memories, and jokes. They will also be there to wipe your tears and pick you up when you fall. Happy Best Friend Day!
Everyone has a friend in different phases of life. But few are lucky to have the same friend in all stages of life. Happy Best Friend Day!
There is no day when we can thank God enough for blessing us with a best friend, someone who has always been there. Happy Best Friend Day!
Best friends accept you for who you are and help us to be what we should be. Happy Best Friend Day!
When a best friend is beside you, there is nothing to fear because they bring out the best in us. Happy Best Friend Day!
Friends listen to what you say. Best friends listen even to the things you don’t say. Happy Best Friend Day!
