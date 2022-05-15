The Biggest Challenge As A Single Mom Is To Be Friends With Your Ex: Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi and ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla got divorced in 2003 and have two children - Alaya and Omar. "The challenge was in being really good friends with their father," says Pooja as she and Farhan co-parent and adds that it requires 'patience.'

While Pooja is currently engaged to Maneck Contractor and lives in Goa, Farhan is married to her ‘childhood friend’, Laila Furniturewalla.

Watch the video for more.