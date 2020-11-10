Chhoti Diwali 2020: Narak Chaturdashi Date & Significance

Narak Chaturdashi will be celebrated on 13 November this year. Image used for representation only. Here's why Narak Chaturdashi, or Chhoti Diwali, is celebrated.

Diwali season brings with it a bunch of other festivals. Families get a chance to come together, decorate their houses and enjoy the festivity in a traditional manner. After Dhanteras and before Diwali comes the festival of Narak Chaturdashi. Popularly known as Chhoti Diwali, the festival of Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated one day before Diwali. The festival is celebrated in different ways in different regions of India. The festival is celebrated on the Chaturdashi or the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik of Hindu calendar. Some also celebrate this festival as Narak Chaudas or Roop Chaturdashi.

Narak Chaturdashi 2020: Date

As Chhoti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated right before Diwali, it will be celebrated on Friday, 13 November this year. People clean their houses and decorate them elaborately on this day. Some believe that Narak Chaturdashi is the day to wipe out all the dirt, garbage and evil from there houses. Some prepare special face masks at home and apply them today. People also light up diyas in and around their house and celebrate the day. But do you know why the festival of Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated? Read further to find out.

Chhoti Diwali/Narak Chaturdashi: Why is it Celebrated?