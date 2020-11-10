Chhoti Diwali 2020: Narak Chaturdashi Date & Significance

Diwali season brings with it a bunch of other festivals. Families get a chance to come together, decorate their houses and enjoy the festivity in a traditional manner. After Dhanteras and before Diwali comes the festival of Narak Chaturdashi.
Popularly known as Chhoti Diwali, the festival of Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated one day before Diwali. The festival is celebrated in different ways in different regions of India. The festival is celebrated on the Chaturdashi or the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik of Hindu calendar. Some also celebrate this festival as Narak Chaudas or Roop Chaturdashi.
As Chhoti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated right before Diwali, it will be celebrated on Friday, 13 November this year.
People clean their houses and decorate them elaborately on this day. Some believe that Narak Chaturdashi is the day to wipe out all the dirt, garbage and evil from there houses. Some prepare special face masks at home and apply them today. People also light up diyas in and around their house and celebrate the day.
But do you know why the festival of Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated? Read further to find out.
As per the legend, a demon called Narakasur had kept 16,000 girls hostage. Lord Krishna defeated him and rescued all of them. The next day when he returned home, his victory over Narakasur was widely celebrated. Till today, the day is celebrated remembering his victory over the demon.
It is also said that the girls who were rescued from the clutch of Narakasur were afraid of embarrassment and being socially abhorred. So they sought help from Krishna. Krishna and his wife then decided that Krishna will marry all 16,000 of them and the world will know them as his wives. There are many other mythological stories associated with the celebration of Chhoti Diwali.
