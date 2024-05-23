Narada Jayanti 2024 Date: Time, History, Significance, Tithi, Rituals, and More

Narada Jayanti 2024 Date: Know Tithi, Rituals, Muhurat, and More.
Narada Jayanti 2024 Date and Time: Narada Jayanti is celebrated annually to mark the birth anniversary of Narada Muni. It falls in the month of Vaisakh during Krishna Paksha on the first day of Pratipada tithi. This year, Narada Jayanti will be observed on Friday, 24 May 2024. Narada Muni is considered as an intellectual figure in Hinduism. He is depicted as a wise and mischievous Hindu sage, and messenger of God in many mythological tales.
Also known as forefather of musicians. Narada Muni was a fervent devotee of Lord Vishnu and he was often heard chanting devotional songs in his favour. His singing is complemented by his Veena, which is named Mahathi. Narada Muni has a great significance in Hinduism, as he represents modern journalists and is the founder of musicians.
Narada Muni was also a powerful advocate of equality and justice, and dedicated his life to service to humanity. He was bestowed with a power to travel anywhere in the universe. His message of hope and non-violence is relevant to the modern world, and it is hoped that his story will continue to inspire people for years to come. Narada Jayanti is observed as a symbol of victory for truth and purity over evil.
Let us read about the date, time, tithi, rituals, and celebration of Narada Jayanti 2024 below.
This year, Narada Jayanti will be celebrated on Friday, 24 May 2024. The timing and tithi of Narada Jayanti 2024 is as follows.
Pratipada Tithi Begins: 7:22 pm on 23 May 2024.
Pratipada Tithi Ends: 7:24 pm on 24 May 2024.
According to Hindu Mythology, Narada Muni was a Hindu Gandharv in his previous birth, and was cursed to be born on earth. He took birth in a poor family, and his father was a servant who worked for a group of saintly priests. Like his father, Narada served the priests with full devotion and dedication, and because of this the priests were highly impressed with him. Moved by the hard work of Narada, the priests blessed him and offered him prasada of Lord Vishnu.
The priests would often narrate stories of Lord Vishnu to Narada and due to this he had become an ardent follower of Lord Vishnu. After the death of his mother, Narada left his home and used to roam in forests to seek enlightenment. It is believed that Narada was once sitting under a tree in meditation, when he had a vision of Lord Vishnu. Narada was happy but Lord Vishnu told him that he won't be able to his divine form again till death. After this incident, Narada Muni became a powerful advocate of Vishnu and dedicated his life to the service of the lord. When Narada died, he took rebirth in the spiritual form of Narada with the blessings of Lord Vishnu.
Narada Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival that is celebrated in many parts of India. While the day is mostly celebrated in northern India, some parts of Southern India also observe it. A major part of the celebration of Narada Jayanti is the preparation and distribution of food to the poor. According to the tradition in several temples of Karnataka, Narada Jayanti is celebrated by distributing food items to the poor. The festival is also marked by the performance of charity and the distribution of clothes to the poor. It is a time of compassion and giving, and people are expected to donate money and other items to help the needy people during this time.
One of the important aspects of Narada Jayanti festivals is Narada Jayanti Fast. While keeping the fast, devotees are not allowed to eat lentils and cereals but they can have fruits, milk, and milk products. Following are some of the rituals of Narada Jayanti 2024.
Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath.
Wear clean and tidy clothes for Puja.
Offer special prayers to Lord Vishnu and Narada Muni.
Offer chandan, tulsi leaves, kumkum, incense sticks, flowers and sweets to the deity.
Keep Narada Jayanti Vrat.
Recite Mantras, especially Vishnu Sahasranama.
The fast and rituals end with special aarti of Lord Vishnu.
