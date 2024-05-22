Buddha Purnima 2024: Inspirational Quotes by Gautam Buddha on Vaishakh Purnima

Buddha Purnima 2024 Quotes by Gautam Buddha.
Buddha Purnima is celebrated every year on the first full moon of the Hindu calendar month Vaishakha. The day is special as it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha, who was born in Lumbini, Nepal, in around 563 B.C. Also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vesak, Buddha Purnima is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across many countries, including Thailand, China, India, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tibet, and more.
Although the date of Buddha's birthday varies according to the Western Gregorian calendar, it typically falls in April or May. This year, the auspicious day of Buddha Purnima will be observed on Thursday, 23 May 2024. Buddha Purnima not only commemorates the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha but also marks the time when the Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.
Gautam Buddha delivered his first sermon in Sarnath, and he is also known as Shakyamuni (Sage of the Shakyas), Tathagata is considered the 'Fully Awakened One'. Throughout his life, Buddha preached Dharma, non-violence, harmony, kindness, and the path to 'nirvana' for 45 years. The teachings of Lord Buddha, who are compiled as 'suttas', are the foundation of Buddhism. He reached enlightenment after undergoing 49 days of meditation under the Bodhi (banyan) tree in Bodh Gaya, and revealed the secret to end suffering (dukkha).
Let us check out some inspirational and motivational quotes by Gautam Buddha below.
In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you.
The mind is everything. What you think you become.
Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.
Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.
If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path.
Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.
Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have.
Your worst enemy cannot harm you as much as your own unguarded thoughts.
Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it, unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.
Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned.
