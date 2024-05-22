Buddha Purnima 2024: Inspirational Quotes by Gautam Buddha on Vaishakh Purnima

Buddha Purnima is celebrated every year on the first full moon of the Hindu calendar month Vaishakha. The day is special as it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha, who was born in Lumbini, Nepal, in around 563 B.C. Also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vesak, Buddha Purnima is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across many countries, including Thailand, China, India, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tibet, and more.

Although the date of Buddha's birthday varies according to the Western Gregorian calendar, it typically falls in April or May. This year, the auspicious day of Buddha Purnima will be observed on Thursday, 23 May 2024. Buddha Purnima not only commemorates the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha but also marks the time when the Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.