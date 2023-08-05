50+ Happy Friendship Day 2023 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Happy Friendship Day 2023
(Image: iStock)
Friendship Day will be celebrated tomorrow, 6 August 2023. Friendship Day in India is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year thus the date keeps changing every year. Friendship Day holds an important place in our lives because everyone has a friend in some or the other form.
There is no fun without friends, they make life easier, bearable, and worth living. Friends are our savior in disguise and we cannot be grateful enough for them. Friends will be the first ones to know our secrets, laugh at our deeds and wipe our tears when we are sad. And 6 August is the day to make our friends feel loved and we can do so by sharing quotes, wishes, messages, and WhatsApp Status for Friendship Day 2023.
Happy Friendship Day
Happy Friendship Day image
Happy Friendship Day status
Happy Friendship Day Facebook status
Happy Friendship Day poster
"Things are never quite as scary when you've got a best friend." — Bill Watterson
"Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything." — Muhammad Ali
"My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me." — Henry Ford
"Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together." — Woodrow Wilson
"A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside." — Winnie the Pooh
"The best mirror is an old friend." — George Herbert
"Remember that life's most valuable antiques are dear old friends." — H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
"Life is an ugly, awful place to not have a best friend." — Sarah Dessen
"Growing apart doesn't change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled." — Ally Condie
"You don't have to have anything in common with people you've known since you were five. With old friends, you've got your whole life in common." — Lyle Lovett
"'Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected." — Charles Lamb
"How much good inside a day? Depends how good you live 'em. How much love inside a friend? Depends how much you give 'em." — Shel Silverstein
"A friend is one soul abiding in two bodies." — Aristotle
"True friends are great riches." — Unknown
"Never leave a friend behind. Friends are all we have to get us through this life—and they are the only things from this world that we could hope to see in the next." — Dean Koontz
"Friendship is a sheltering tree;" Samuel — Taylor Coleridge
"A true friend is for ever a friend." — George MacDonald
"Your friends will know you better in the first minute you meet than your acquaintances will know you in a thousand years." — Richard Bach
"One good friendship will outlive forty average loves." — Unknown
"To friendship every burden's light." — Aesop
Friendship Day poster
Friendship Day image
Friendship Day wishes
Friendship Day status
Friendships are life's treasures.
It's important we approach our friendship with love, effort, and good intention.
Friendships are a golden thing in this heavy, heavy world.
Some friends change our life just by being a part of it.
Best friends are those who stay longer than usual just to make you feel better.
Friendships make us realize that we could become homesick for people too.
Friendship is a deep emotional bond between people, especially those separated by distance or death.
A best friend is an irreplaceable person who is by your side throughout all of life's ups and downs no matter their own troubles, someone who laughs with you and cries with you.
The best thing you can have and the best thing you can be is with friends. Happy friendships day.
Friendships feel like home, a place that feels like a tight hug. Where time stands still for just a moment. From the moment you enter the door, you are safe, you are warm and you are exceptionally loved. Happy Friendships Day!
Friends are those who come into your life and change everything, will cheer you up when you are down, laugh with you, and make you feel at home when you are far away.
Friendships are your safe and peaceful heaven, a comforting place of refuge and rest in a noisy, chaotic world.
Friends are someone who brightens up our otherwise dull and monotonous life.
Best friends are someone who are in everything we do and become a part of who we are. They are not connected by blood but by heart.
Friends are always there when you need them, can be a superhero, a family member, or sometimes the best punching bag ever. Life is better with friends.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)