World Red Cross Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Activities

World Red Cross Day is observed on 8 May every year. This day is dedicated to the people who are suffering from various natural calamities, armed conflicts, and other crises. The day also serves as an opportunity to highlight the humanitarian values of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

World Red Cross Day, an annual celebration that commemorates the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the visionary founder of the Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This day holds immense significance as it serves as a tribute to the humanitarian work undertaken by the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement across the globe.