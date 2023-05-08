Mother's Day 2023: Date, History, and Fun Ways to Celebrate the Special Day

Mothers are the connecting dot of the family and we cannot imagine even a day without our super moms. We may it or not but we will always miss our mothers, no matter in which part of the world we are. No one can replace their warm hugs, words of wisdom, and their food.

Mother's are like friends in need and thus with an aim to show love and affection for the mothers, we celebrate mother's day on different dates around the world. Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May thus this year Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 14.

Know the history, significance of mother's day below and know the fun ways to celebrate the day with your mother.