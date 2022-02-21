International Mother Language Day 2022: Theme, Wishes, Images, Quotes & Posters

Here are some wishes, images, quotes and posters on International Mother Language Day
The International Mother Language Day is celebrated every year around the world on 21 February.
According to the official website of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), it was an initiative of Bangladesh to celebrate the International Mother Language Day. The day was approved at the UNESCO General Conference in 1999, and is being celebrated since 21 February 2000.
The International Mother Language Day is observed to emphasize on the importance of ones mother tongue and also to celebrate the cultural and linguistic diversity of different regions.
Here are some wishes, images, quotes and posters which you can share with your loved ones and also share as WhatsApp status to celebrate this occasion of International Mother Language Day.
"We must teach science in the mother tongue. Otherwise, science will become a highbrow activity. It will not be an activity in which all people can participate": C. V. Raman
"For us Indians, I don't think English can ever exude that magic of emotions which our mother tongue can": Kailash Kher
Our mother tongue is what connects us to our culture and we should always be proud of it. Happy International Mother Language Day.
Despite learning so many languages, I feel the most comfortable with my mother tongue. Happy International Mother Language Day!
