Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes, Images and Greetings in Advance

The festival of Christmas is almost here. It is celebrated all around the world on 25 December.

Christmas is celebrated every year to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. Celebrations of this festival begin from 24 December itself, i.e. Christmas eve.

People celebrate this auspicious day by decorating their house, by visiting Church and by singing Christmas carols. A lot of Christmas parties are organized where people invite their loved ones. However, due to the new Covid-19 variant, some states have prohibited gatherings and parties.

However, you can still send these wishes and images to your friends, family, and relatives on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to wishes them Merry Christmas in Advance