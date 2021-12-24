Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes, Images and Greetings in Advance

Advance Merry Christmas Wishes and Images
(Photo: iStock)
The festival of Christmas is almost here. It is celebrated all around the world on 25 December.
Christmas is celebrated every year to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. Celebrations of this festival begin from 24 December itself, i.e. Christmas eve.
People celebrate this auspicious day by decorating their house, by visiting Church and by singing Christmas carols. A lot of Christmas parties are organized where people invite their loved ones. However, due to the new Covid-19 variant, some states have prohibited gatherings and parties.
However, you can still send these wishes and images to your friends, family, and relatives on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to wishes them Merry Christmas in Advance
May this Christmas brings happiness and prosperity in your life. Wish you a very Happy Christmas!
Wish you and your family a very happy Christmas in advance!
Christmas is the festival of joy. May Jesus Christ bless you with good health and happiness. Merry Christmas!
Wish you get to have a lot of Christmas cake this year. Merry Christmas in advance.
May you be blessed with a lot of happiness and joy on this auspicious occasion! Merry Christmas in advance to you and your family.
Wish you have a wonderful holiday season! Merry Christmas in advance.
Merry Christmas wishes and images in advance
Merry Christmas images and wishes in advance
Merry Christmas images and wishes in advance
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)