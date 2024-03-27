Maundy Thursday 2024: Date, History, Significance, Rituals & Quotes

Maundy Thursday is a Christian holiday that commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his disciples. It is a time of reflection and remembrance, and is marked by a number of special activities and rituals.

Maundy Thursday is also known as Holy Thursday and it is celebrated on a Thursday that falls before the Good Friday. This year Holy Thursday will be observed on 28 March. Let's have a look at the history, significance, quotes, and more.