Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Know History, Significance & Celebration of Jain festival

It is said that Mahavir was born on the 13th day in the month of Chaitra or the 13th day of waxing moon in the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar. Mahavir was born in Kundalagrama in Bihar as the son of to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala.

However, the date of birth of Mahavir is debatable among the Swetambar Jains. According to them, he was born in 599 BC and according to the Digambar Jains, Mahavir was born in 615 BC. At the age of 30 years, Mahavir renounced his crown, abandoned all his worldly possessions and took the spiritual path. He spent 12 years in exile as an ascetic during which he meditated and stayed away from all the worldly pleasures. He led an austere life for 12 years before attaining ‘Kevala Jnana’ or omniscience. Mahavir believed in a preached ahimsa or non-violence, satya (truth), asteya (non-stealing), brahmacharya (chastity) and aparigraha (non-attachment).

It was his main disciple Indrabhuti Gautama who had put together his teachings and provided a source of information and learning for all.