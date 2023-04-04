Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Samagri List and Mantra

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 date and puja timings are mentioned here.
(Photo: iStock)
Hanuman Jayanti is one of the auspicious festivals for the people who worship Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman and it falls on the Shukla Purnima of Chaitra month. It is one of the important festival for the Hindus and the devotees revere Lord Hanuman as one of the most beloved deities in Hinduism. He is considered to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva and the greatest disciple of Lord Ram.
According to Hindu mythology, Kesari and Anjani gave birth to Lord Hanuman. He is known for his utmost devotion to Lord Ram, his selfless service, humility, and fearlessness. He is believed to be an ideal karma yogi- a symbol of strength and energy. He is worshipped a divine creature with magical powers that can conquer evil spirits. Know the date, Tithi, Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Samagri, and mantras for Hanuman Jayanti 2023.
Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the Full Moon day of the Chaitra month that usually falls between March and April as per the Hindu calendar. This year devotees can celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2023 on Chaitra Purnima 2023, on Thursday, 6 April 2023.
The Purnima Tithi marks the full moon day and it begins at 09:19 AM on 5 April 2023 and ends at 10:04 AM on 6 April 2023.
vermilion
oil (Jasmine oil)
cotton
flower-garland. Yellow or gold colored flowers.
pan (betel leaf)
gangajal
red boondi or gram flour ladoo
dhoopbatti (incense sticks)
Diya or Oil lamp
Sacred thread
Grass bundle
Perfume
Sweets or sweetmeat
You will have to wake up early and take a bath to purify your body and mind.
Before you begin the puja, meditate in silence to calm your mind. Then take a pledge to perform the puja with devotion and sincerity.
You can place an idol or image of Lord Hanuman on a wooden chowki and cover it with yellow cloth facing east.
Then light an oil or ghee lamp and place it near the idol of Lord Hanuman. Seek blessings from Lord Ganesh before you begin the Puja.
Sprinkle some water on Lord Hanuman's image and offer water, raw milk, honey, curd, ghee, etc., for the Abhishek. Offer a fresh piece of yellow or red cloth or a kalava, the sacred Janeu and Akshat to the Lord. Then offer Chandan paste or natural perfume, flowers, incense sticks, dhoop, and an oil lamp.
Offering jasmine oil and vermilion to Lord Hanuman is considered very auspicious.
Offer perfume and rose garland to Lord Hanuman on the day of Hanuman Jayanti to remove obstacles from your life.
Then chant Hanuman Chalisa and mantras followed by offering fruits or sattvic food to the Lord. You can also offer Tamboolam, which consists of paan, supari, one brown coconut, Dakshina, banana, and/or some fruits.
Perform the Parikrama and then aarti by lighting the Camphor and waving it in front of the idol or image of Lord Hanuman.
Om Hanumate Namah
Om Aim Bhreem Hanumate, Shree Raam Dootaay Namah
Om Anjanisutaya Vidmihe Mahabalaya Dhimahi Tanno: Maruti: Prachodayat
Om Ramdutaya Vidmihe Kapirajaya Dhimahi Tanno: Maruti: Prachodayat
Om Anjaneyaya Vidmihe Vayuputraya Dhimahi Tanno: Hanuman: Prachodayat
